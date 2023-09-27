Antique truck in 'showroom condition' stolen from Kelowna lot, RCMP say

An antique truck in "showroom condition" has been stolen in Kelowna, RCMP say.

The theft occurred sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they received a complaint from the truck's owner around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The owner said the burnt-orange-coloured 1958 GMC half-ton truck had been stolen from a secured, fenced parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

"Marks in the gravel where the truck was last seen indicate that a tilt trailer was used to steal the truck, which is in showroom condition and valued at $35,000-$45,000," Mounties said in their release.

No suspects or witnesses have been identified, and the RCMP is asking anyone who saw suspicious activities in the area or has surveillance or dash cam video to contact them.

"The passionate owner of this truck invested hours of his time and money into this vehicle," said Const. Mike Della Paolera, in the release.

"The truck does stand out, and we want to return it as soon as possible to its rightful owner."

The non-emergency phone number for Kelowna RCMP is 250-762-3300. The file number for this investigation is 2023-57699.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.