Anti-poverty organizations say inflation relief measures miss the mark

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

  • EXCLUSIVE

    EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

    The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

    The carving leaves the Royal B.C. Museum in the back of Ray Boudreau's car on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (CTV News)

  • B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says system in crisis since 2020 must be transformed

    British Columbia has been in a health-care crisis since at least the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday while acknowledging there's urgent need for change. However, Dix made no new announcements or commitments as he addressed the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, the annual meeting of municipal government leaders.

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener