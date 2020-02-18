VANCOUVER -- Protest action is expected in Vancouver, with a group of demonstrators showing vocal solidarity with the hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Northern B.C. meeting on East Hastings Street Tuesday afternoon.

The group – which has previously blocked entrance to the Port of Vancouver, the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway, and the Granville Street Bridge – as well as occupying the office of Attorney General David Eby and blocking rail traffic on the Pitt River Bridge – has not revealed what it has planned.

Though Vancouver police appeared to be patrolling outside the Port of Vancouver and could be seen speaking with CP Rail staff early Tuesday afternoon, there is no confirmation if that is where the protesters may be headed.

Protesters meeting at 2 pm in Vancouver today. There’s no indication where they are heading yet — But it appears VPD are keeping a close eye on the Port of Vancouver. Background: https://t.co/2qp6Insp43 @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/upwjfOhelq — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 18, 2020

Protest targets premier's home



The action in Metro Vancouver follows a widely criticized demonstration outside the Langford home of Premier John Horgan on Tuesday morning.

Activists with the group Extinction Rebellion blockaded the premier's driveway, with some laying down on the road and others holding signs on the street.

Horgan was not home when the protesters arrived, but came home shortly after.

Several arrests were made.

The protest has been criticized by several politicians, including Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and interim Green Party leader Adam Olsen.

I strongly condemn the actions of protestors at the home of @jjhorgan this morning. No one in B.C. should ever feel unsafe in their homes or at their workplace. This is not how democracy works and this is not how we treat each other here. #bcpoli — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) February 18, 2020

No British Columbian deserves to feel unsafe in their home. Let’s always honour the importance of keeping families safe and respecting each other. These actions only divide us further when we must unite towards the universal goals of equality and sustainability. #bcpoli @jjhorgan — Adam Olsen (@AdamPOlsen) February 18, 2020

Tensions flare in Ottawa over rail blockades



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the ongoing protests over the pipeline project and the rail blockades across the country in the House of Commons Tuesday morning, but for some his response didn't go far enough.

Blockades in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who oppose the natural gas pipeline project, are disrupting train traffic across the country.

The protests stopped CN Rail from transporting across the eastern rail network.

"We cannot resolve this alone," Trudeau told the House. "Just like we need Indigenous leaders to be partners, we also need Canadians to show both resolve and collaboration. Everyone has a stake in getting this right."

Trudeau said he is formally extending his government's hand in partnership and trust to Indigenous demonstrators.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was quick to attack to prime minister, calling his speech a "word salad."

"At least two key things were missing. A clear denunciation that the actions of these radical activists are illegal, and some kind of an action plan that would put an end to the illegal blockades and get out economy back on track," Scheer said.

An emergency debate will take place in Ottawa Tuesday during a special late-night sitting.

Impact at Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver says that, due to disruption in rail operations and protest activity, the demand for anchorages at the port is exceeding the availability — and there is now a backlog of ships waiting to get in to port.

As of Tuesday morning, 48 ships remained at anchorage.

"We continue to see congestion and backlog within the supply chain, partly as a result of the rail disruptions and protest activity, and hope through discussions, a resolution can be reached soon," the port said in an email to CTV News.

"While we respect the right to a peaceful protest, the port authority has a legislated federal responsibility to ensure the safe and efficient movement of Canada's trade through the port."

On Monday, Feb. 10, dozens of protesters were arrested after blocking the port entrance at Hastings Street and Clark Drive with Vancouver police enforcing an injunction granted the night before.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Rachel Gilmore, and The Canadian Press