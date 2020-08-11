VANCOUVER -- There has been another possible COVID-19 exposure at the Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna.

Health officials said anyone who was at the restaurant chain's Water Street location between 5 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, Aug. 8 should self-monitor and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Wherever possible, public health teams are also reaching out directly to people who were at the Cactus Club, Interior Health added.

This is not the first time the restaurant has been the subject of a COVID-19 exposure alert. Officials previously said people who were at that location from July 3 to 6 had to monitor for symptoms.

Within Interior Health, there have been 161 infections linked to Kelowna since June 26, officials said. The vast majority of people have recovered, and only 12 cases remain active.

Across the province, more than 1,200 infections were identified over the same period.

Health officials said people should seek a COVID-19 test if they experience any of the following: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of smell or taste, or even milder cold and flu symptoms.

Anyone unsure whether they should be tested can use B.C.'s online self-assessment tool.