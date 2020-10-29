VANCOUVER -- Another warning has been posted by a grocery store chain after an employee in the Lower Mainland recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Parent company Sobey's posted a notice Wednesday, saying an employee at the FreshCo in Aldergrove tested positive for the disease.

The employee at the 27566 Fraser Hwy. location worked their last shift on Oct. 20.

"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people," the Sobey's website said.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety."

Several other B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies posted exposure notices last week, including at a Superstore in Pitt Meadows, a Shoppers Drug Mart in Kamloops, another Shoppers in Surrey and a Safeway in Vancouver.

None of those stores were the subject of a public exposure notice from their respective health authority.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue such notices when there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

COVID-19 notices are kept on the Sobey's website for two weeks.