VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another 97 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, as the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to climb.

Tuesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pushes the total number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 7,376.

But another 102 people also recovered from the disease, which resulted in the number of active cases dipping slightly to 1,590. B.C.'s active caseload is still more than double what it was during the first peak back in April.

While no one else has died from the coronavirus since Monday's briefing, when officials announced there had been six fatalities over the weekend, hospitalizations did surge once again.

Officials said there were 63 people in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 58 the day before. The number of patients in intensive care also increased to 20, from 15.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled since the start of September, and the province's case count has increased by more than 1,400 infections.

Officials also announced another health-care facility outbreak, at Opal by Element in Vancouver. There are now 14 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and acute care units.

In a written statement, Henry and Dix once again urged British Columbians to dial back on their social interactions and to follow pandemic precautions with renewed vigilance.

"There is much that we know about COVID-19 and much that we continue to learn each day. What we do know is that now is the time for all of us to take a step back so we can move forward safely," they said.

Officials have been using a new slogan – "stick to six" – as a guideline for people when deciding how to navigate their social lives. They have said people should only hang out in groups of six, particularly when indoors, and see the same people consistently rather than move between different groups.

Henry and Dix also hammered the importance of regular hand washing, keeping safe distances from others, and especially staying home when even mildly ill.

"Let’s continue to monitor ourselves for symptoms and to modify our activities so we can all manage COVID-19 as it remains in our communities. Let’s take the precautions we need to that will protect ourselves, our loved ones, our elders and our communities," they said.