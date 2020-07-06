VANCOUVER -- Five more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia since the last update from health officials on Friday, and one previously unreported fatality has been added to the province's death toll.

Monday's sombre update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the number of local deaths blamed on the virus to 183.

"We want to pass on our condolences," said Henry, who became visibly emotional during the news conference. "This is such a challenging time to have a loved one pass away, and we know that they are mourned by their family, by their caregivers and their communities."

Four of the deceased were from the Vancouver Coastal Health region and the other two were from the Fraser Health region.

Officials said one patient died back in June at Langley Lodge, a care home that has suffered two outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, but the death wasn't initially attributed to COVID-19.

The facility's latest outbreak, which was declared over just last week, is the deadliest recorded at any care home in the province to date.

Henry also announced another 31 people tested positive for the virus since Friday. Nine cases were discovered from Friday afternoon to Saturday, followed by 15 from Saturday to Sunday and seven from Sunday to Monday.

That brings the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 2,978.

Another 21 people recovered from COVID-19 over the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,629. There remain 166 active cases, with 16 patients in hospital, including four who are in critical care or intensive care units.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.