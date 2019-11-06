

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – TransLink is warning SeaBus passengers to brace for another day of sailing cancellations on Thursday.

Barring any last-minute developments in the ongoing transit strike, TransLink said there will be eight fewer departures from Waterfront Station and eight fewer departures from Lonsdale Quay.

"Due to union job action we are expecting the cancellation of 16 SeaBus sailings on Thursday," the transit provider confirmed in an email.

If the cancellations proceed as planned, Thursday will mark the second day the strike impacted morning SeaBus sailings. During the first several days of the job action, the only cancelled departures were in the afternoon.

Members of the union spent Wednesday handing out leaflets and buttons outside Waterfront Station, urging sympathetic riders to write to TransLink and the Metro Vancouver mayors.

Unifor's Gavin McGarrigle said the support they've seen from the public has been "overwhelming."

"Riders see every day what drivers go through," McGarrigle said. "They know how crowded the buses are, they know how hard it is to keep a schedule and they've been saying look, we think it's beyond fair that you get a reasonable contract."

The union is asking for $608 million in wages, benefits and improvements to working conditions over 10 years. Talks with their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, broke down last week, and the two sides haven't returned to the bargaining table since.

The current job action includes a ban on overtime for maintenance workers, which has prompted the daily SeaBus cancellations and is expected to start impacting bus service this week as well.

TransLink has warned that bus cancellations will be more difficult to predict, but said riders can watch for updates on the company's website and social media channels.

The full list of Thursday's scheduled SeaBus cancellations includes: