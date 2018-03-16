Announcement coming about high-speed rail service between B.C., Oregon
Last year, Washington state budgeted $1 million to study whether a high-speed rail connection between Seattle and Vancouver would be worthwhile.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 10:32AM PDT
Expect another step forward in the drive to connect B.C., Washington and Oregon by high-speed rail.
Premier John Horgan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee will make an announcement about the initiative today in Vancouver.
A release from the premier's office says the details will involve a proposed ultra-high-speed corridor service connecting Vancouver with the U.S. northwest.
Earlier studies in the U.S. have revealed a high-speed line could cost as much as US$42 billion, but stakeholders say it would support job creation and the Washington legislature voted last week to spend just over $1 million to further examine the idea.