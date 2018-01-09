

CTV Vancouver





A barn that housed the petting zoo goats at a popular Fraser Valley farm burned down Monday, but none of the animals were harmed.

The goat barn at Maan Farms Country Experience, dubbed the "Goatel 6," caught fire at around 8 p.m. Firefighters were called to the property and managed to douse the flames, but the so-called goat hotel was destroyed.

Fortunately, none of the other structures on the property were damaged and all the goats managed to hoof it to safety.

"We've been able to account for all of the goats, so there's been no animals injured at this point," Asst. Fire Chief Craig Leighton said.

An investigator is expected to visit the farm Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire, which was the second to damage the property in less than four years.

The last fire, which destroyed the main barn back in July 2014, was deemed to be arson.

"This feeling is all too familiar but all the animals are safe and no one was hurt," the Maan family said on the farm's Facebook page.

"Thank you to our neighbours, community and The Abbotsford Fire & Police Departments."