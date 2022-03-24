André Rieu's Vancouver concert postponed after 20+ tour members catch COVID-19

Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed.

In an email sent Thursday, concert organizers wrote that they have “very sad news.”

“Again, COVID has put a halt to our tour. More than twenty of our group tested positive,” it reads. “We are so sorry for the fans in Tacoma and Vancouver.”

The musical group described as being successful as “some the biggest global pop and rock music acts” had just been touring in the United States.

Rieu and his orchestra are famous for turning classical and waltz music into worldwide concerts. The musician has sold millions of dollars’ worth of CDs and DVDs.

A new date for Vancouver’s concert has not yet been decided, but Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are scheduled to begin touring in Europe next month.

“We would love to have seen it differently,” wrote concert organizers. “Thank you for your love and support as always.”