'An absolute hero': Thousands pay tribute to slain officer in procession from Vancouver to Burnaby
Thousands of first responders lined the streets Thursday morning in a procession stretching from Vancouver General Hospital to Burnaby to pay tribute to one of their own.
Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, worked in the Burnaby RCMP detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team and was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.
"Constable Shaelyn Yang was an absolute hero in serving our community and doing the exact same thing that police officers across this country do every day," Vancouver Police Department Chief Adam Palmer tells CTV News.
Yang was involved in an altercation at Broadview Park when she was fatally stabbed. A suspect was also shot.
The RCMP has provided few details about what took place in the park, citing an active investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, as well as a parallel investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
"It's an absolute tragedy," says Palmer. "This has been an incident that's hit police officers locally with our brothers and sisters in the RCMP in Vancouver but really all across this country."
Five police officers have been killed in the line of duty across Canada over the last month, Palmer adds.
"We're going to pay our respects and just show that we stand together as a profession and pay our respects to our family and brothers and sisters. We're never going to forget Shaelyn Yang."
Just one day after Yang's death, a suspect was charged with first-degree murder.
The accused, Jongwon Ham, made a court appearance on Wednesday and was remanded in custody, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed in an email to CTV News.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
BREAKING | Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Trudeau, Poilievre neck-and-neck in preferred prime minister polling: Nanos
According to the results of new polling from Nanos Research, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred prime minister for 30 per cent of Canadians. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't far behind, sitting at 29.8 per cent.
After Liz Truss resignation, a look at other world leaders whose short tenures broke records
After spending only six weeks in the role, the U.K.'s Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making her tenure as prime minister the shortest in the nation's history. CTVNews.ca looks at other world leaders in the West whose terms were similarly short, if not shorter.
BREAKING | Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child to catch up in school
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will not hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
Teens allegedly stab man in Langford after assaulting two 7-Eleven customers
Police in Langford, B.C. are hoping to identify a group of youth who are believed to have stabbed a man and assaulted two other people on Friday evening. Police say the youth were "waving knives around" and threatening to stab two customers in a local 7-Eleven.
BC Ferries vessel to take longer route between Vancouver and Victoria due to mechanical issue
BC Ferries is warning that one of its vessels that travels between Vancouver and Victoria will take longer to reach its destination starting Sunday. The delay is due to a mechanical issue aboard the Coastal Celebration vessel.
B.C. Supreme Court orders Port Alberni man to stop calling himself a nurse
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted a permanent injunction against a Port Alberni, B.C., man, prohibiting him from calling himself a nurse.
Armed robbery at Calgary pizzeria leaves employee injured
Calgary police are investigating after an armed robbery attempt at a local business ended with shots fired and an employee injured.
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
Man injured in Discovery Ridge house fire
One man was injured in a house fire in the community of Discovery Ridge on Thursday.
Alta. school teacher accused of sexual assault, interference of minor
A central Alberta teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Video of street racing that ended in crash on High Level Bridge wanted by police
Police are looking for dashcam video related to a crash on the High Level Bridge on Tuesday evening they say was caused by street racing.
No injuries after small plane crashes near Fort McMurray
No injuries were reported after a plane crash in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A joint funeral is underway in Barrie, Ont. for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside a home north of Toronto home last week.
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, nine new deaths reported: weekly report
The Manitoba government is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in its weekly surveillance report.
'The water tastes and smells like raw sewage': Sask. inmates hunger strike over water quality
Inmates at Pine Grove Correctional Center north of Prince Albert are on a hunger strike to protest unsafe drinking water and a lack of access to programming.
Saskatoon Remai Modern admission to be 'by donation'
Remai Modern is launching by-donation admission starting Oct. 22.
'I'm living my best life': 61-year-old Sask. Beauty pageant winner
A Blaine Lake woman says she wants to influence how society thinks about women as they age.
Regina man facing 48 charges related to identity theft, forgery: police
A total of 48 charges mostly related to identity theft and fraud have been laid against a 39-year-old Regina man after an investigation led by the Regina Police Service (RPS) financial crimes unit, a news release said.
Additional $7.5M announced for Sask. film and television grant program
An additional $7.5 million has been announced for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program, the provincial government said in a news release.
Award-winning study explores economic options for coal-reliant communities in southern Sask.
A group of consultants are being internationally recognized for their work in a feasibility study, exploring future economic opportunities for coal-reliant regions in southern Saskatchewan.
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage
Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.
Phillies manager honoured by hometown Ontario museum
In a museum in Mooretown, Ont. packed with antiques of generations gone by sits a new, seemingly out of place, baseball sports display.
Second photo released of vehicle in relation to fatal hit-and-run
London police have released another photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation. According to police, the blue sedan may have a broken windshield on the passenger side, damage to the front bumper and hood and a loud exhaust system.
'Barricaded person' near Saugeen First Nation
Police have a section of the Saugeen First Nation blocked off for a “barricaded person.” A section of Highway 21 heading north of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton has been blocked off for most of the morning.
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
Sault driver charged with impaired after vehicle crashes into home
A 28-year-old suspect from Sault Ste. Marie is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident where a vehicle crashed into a home Sept. 20.
'Low public health risk’ after rubber factory fire in Brantford
Air quality readings in the immediate area of a slow-burning rubber factory fire in Brantford indicate low public health risk, according to the City of Brantford.
-
