

CTV Vancouver





A patient in an ambulance en route to a hospital in Maple Ridge had their journey disrupted Sunday afternoon when the ambulance was involved in a collision.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at Lougheed Highway and Laity Street, near Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Carol Boutin, a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services, said another ambulance was sent to the scene to take the original patient to hospital.

She said the original patient was not injured in the crash. Four others from the scene were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, including two paramedics.

The ambulance appeared to have damage to its front bumper and grille. A dark green Jeep was also involved in the collision, and it appeared to have damage on its passenger side.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have not responded to a request for comment.