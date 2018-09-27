

CTV Vancouver





Online retail giant Amazon is opening another fulfillment centre in Metro Vancouver, this time on lands owned by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

The 450,000-square-foot facility is expected to open next year, and will be Amazon's first fulfillment centre ever built on lands leased from a First Nation, according to the Tsawwassen band.

Tsawwassen Chief Bryce Williams said economic developments like these represent "reconciliation in action" for their members.

"The investments we’ve made in infrastructure, and the industrial and commercial projects that we’re moving forward, are creating opportunity and contributing to our community’s long-term economic sustainability," Williams said in a statement. "Initiatives like Amazon’s Lower Mainland fulfillment facility have the potential to play an important role in a strong, prosperous, and united TFN.”

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it is also expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a new office located in the old Canada Post building on Georgia Street.

The company said it will be employing another 3,000 people in its expanded 416,000-square-foot development centre, where engineers will work on machine learning, e-commerce and cloud computing technology.

Vancouver failed to make the shortlist for Amazon's coveted North American headquarters, however. The company has yet to announce where the facility, dubbed HQ2, it will be located.