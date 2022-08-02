Amanda Todd trial: Crown concludes closing arguments on 5th day, jury to hear from defence
The lead prosecutor at the trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teenager Amanda Todd concluded the Crown’s closing arguments on the fifth day by asking the jury to find the accused guilty on all charges.
Dutch citizen Aydin Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, child luring, and possession of child pornography.
Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the court the case is circumstantial when it comes to identification, and added jurors have to be satisfied “the only reasonable inference is that Mr. Coban is the person who committed these offences.”
“All roads lead to Mr. Coban,” Kenworthy said. “He is the person who committed these offences. There is no other reasonable inference.”
The Crown’s theory is that one person with 22 phony online accounts tried to use explicit photos of the teen to get her to perform sex acts online. Todd died by suicide at the age of 15 in 2012.
Kenworthy spent Tuesday morning going over what the Crown alleges are connections between the accused and multiple hard drives seized at a bungalow in the Netherlands where Coban was arrested in January 2014. She alleged two of the hard drives contained a “treasure trove” of information related to offending online aliases and Todd.
“We have now provided you with many reasons why we say you can be sure Mr. Coban is the person who committed these offences,” Kenworthy argued. “I would suggest that you don’t need to accept all or even most of the inferences we’ve invited you to make…in order to be satisfied that Mr. Coban is the person who committed these offences. This is a clear case.”
Kenworthy told the jury an RCMP witness who examined data from seized devices testified he found evidence a confirmation of notice of termination document that included the name Aydin Coban had existed on a Hitachi hard drive found in the bungalow.
“This existed on (the hard drive) between September 7th and 17th, 2012,” Kenworthy said. “Why would anyone other than Mr. Coban put that document on that device?”
Kenworthy said the officer also testified a Skype account named “kelseyrain2” was used on that hard drive to chat with Todd in December 2011. The Crown has previously alleged Coban was the operator of the “kelseyrain2” account.
Kenworthy said the jury has heard testimony that an examination of data from a Western Digital brand hard drive found in the same box as the Hitachi hard drive showed the “kelseyrain2” Skype profile was also used on that device to chat with Todd’s account in December 2010.
Kenworthy said the jury also heard testimony someone logged into a Facebook account by the name of Alice Mcallister on the Western Digital hard drive. During the trial, Todd’s mother Carol testified about receiving a message from someone with the same name in December 2010, which included a link to an explicit image of her daughter posted on an adult porn site.
Kenworthy added the RCMP officer also testified a Skype account with the word “todd” in the username was used on the Western Digital hard drive. The jury previously heard a Skype account with that name had chatted with Todd in December 2010, at one point telling her “once a week we just do fun stuff on cam is all.”
Kenworthy told the jury the RCMP witness told the court he believed the Western Digital hard drive had been connected to a Maxtor brand hard drive found in the bungalow at one point. She said the witness told the court he had found an employment letter in Coban’s name on the Maxtor hard drive, as well as images of bank statements with Coban’s name on them.
Kenworthy told the jury a Skype account with the name “kelseymeowz” was being used on a hard drive found in a desktop computer at the bungalow five minutes before Coban’s arrest. The Crown has previously alleged a connection between that account and accounts associated with the “kelseyrain2” Skype account.
“Mr. Coban is kelseymeowz,” Kenworthy said. “Mr. Coban is kelseyrain2.”
Coban’s defence counsel will now be making their final submissions. The defence did not end up calling any evidence in the trial. Coban’s lawyer has previously said the case is about whether the Crown can prove who was behind the messages sent to Todd.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
