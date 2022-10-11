Amanda Todd case: Sentencing of Dutch man in 'sextortion' trial to begin

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate: UN weather chief

The head of the UN weather agency says the war in Ukraine 'may be seen as a blessing' from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term -- even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the UN human rights office described as a "particularly shocking" attack that could amount to war crimes.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener