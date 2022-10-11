Amanda Todd case: Sentencing of Dutch man in 'sextortion' trial to begin

The sentencing of the Dutch man found guilty of the online "sextortion" of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd is set to start Tuesday, after a weeks-long postponement due to the prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 21, is expected to last four days.

Aydin Coban was convicted of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography in August.

The trial heard Coban used 22 separate online accounts to harass and extort the teen over several years.

The verdict was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster less than 24 hours after the jury began deliberations. The trial lasted nearly two months and took place over a decade after Amanda died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15.

Coban was not charged in relation to Amanda's death.

After the verdict, Amanda's mother Carol told CTV News the decision marked the happiest she’s felt in the 10 years since losing her daughter, but that her hard work and healing is far from over.

“It’s not closure,” she said. “It’s just another chapter that has been completed. But Amanda’s legacy lives on.”

Carol has said she plans to deliver a victim impact statement during the sentencing.

Coban was extradited to Canada in late 2020. Prior to that, Coban was a Dutch court sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for online fraud and blackmail of dozens of young girls and gay men.

With files from The Canadian Press