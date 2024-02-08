Alleged sex assault at Surrey SkyTrain station prompts call to help identify suspect

Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police issued a statement Thursday about an incident that allegedly happened on Aug. 17. At about 6 a.m. that day, police say, a woman was closely followed on the escalator at Surrey Central SkyTrain station. While on the escalator, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, MVTP's statement says.

"Investigators have spent months exhausting every possible lead in this incident and are now requesting help in identifying the suspect, so that they can be held accountable for their actions," Const. Amanda Steed said in Thursday's news release. "Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call police."

Investigators describe the suspect as someone between the ages of 30 to 40. They're slender and stand between 5'10" and 6' and have a dark complexion. Police say the suspect was wearing a wig with dark, wavy hair, a light T-shirt, black biker shorts, light-coloured running shoes, and a small cross-body bag.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the suspect standing near the fare gates. Another video shows them walking down a set of stairs, then pausing to look at a phone for an extended period of time. An additional clip shows the suspect walking down a set of stairs, then promptly circling back to the escalator to go back up. They then go up a second escalator, closely following an individual.

A final clip shows the suspect running through the fare gates, pushing through them without appearing to scan a Compass Card.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 604-515-8300.