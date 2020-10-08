VANCOUVER -- An alleged pimp was arrested in Surrey, B.C., at the request of officials in Quebec.

In a news release Thursday, the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) said the man was arrested in the Metro Vancouver city last month.

Pierre-Andre Baptiste is alleged to have engaged in the sexual exploitation of a 25-year-old woman, the SPVM said.

"Investigators have reasons to believe this pimp might have other victims in Montreal and other cities across the country," the news release said.

Police say he appeared in court on several charges – including human trafficking and assault – in Saint-Jérôme, Que., last week, following his arrest on the West Coast.

His case is under investigation, and anyone who may have been a victim or knows a potential victim of Baptiste is asked to contact local police, or Info-Crime Montreal anonymously.

Baptiste used the alias Boulou, police say. He is 30 and Black, with black hair and black eyes, according to their description.

He's 5'9" and about 200 pounds, with pierced ears and "various" tattoos including teardrops under his right eye. He also has a cross tattooed under his left eye, and the nickname Boulou on his right forearm.