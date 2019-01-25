

CTV Vancouver





Months after a disturbing sexual assault in Vancouver's West End, charges have been approved against a 34-year-old suspect.

Court records show Tyler Gagnon is charged sexual assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and uttering threats.

Police said the victim was followed into her apartment building near Bute and Pendrell streets in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 and attacked.

The accused, who has a history with police, was reported missing from a halfway house in the city hours before the assault.