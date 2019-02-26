

CTV Vancouver





Police have secured new charges against four alleged gangsters and gang associates as part of the ongoing Project Territory taskforce.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police confirmed 22-year-old Moeen Khan, 30-year-old Pashminder Boparai, 28-year-old Mustapha Ali and 23-year-old Nobin Malonga-Massamba are all charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ali and Malonga-Massamba, who are both from Ottawa, are currently in custody and face additional charges related to firearms. Police said Khan and Boparai remain on the loose but are wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Khan is a Surrey resident, while Boparai is from Abbotsford.

The charges are just the latest in what police boast is one of Metro Vancouver's "most successful multi-agency gang crime investigations," resulting in 209 charges against 38 people.

More to come…