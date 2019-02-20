

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating an alleged flashing incident in South Vancouver that triggered a safety warning for students at an all-girls private school this week.

Authorities said a teenager was walking near West 33rd Avenue and Marguerite Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black Mercedes SUV pulled up beside her.

"The driver allegedly rolled down the front passenger window so the teenager could see his exposed genitals before driving away," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in an email.

The incident took place in the vicinity of York House School, and staff sent a letter to students and parents Tuesday alerting them about what happened.

"We regret to inform you that an unidentified male driving a black car approached a student and exposed himself," the letter reads.

Police were called to the area and arrived minutes later, but could not locate a suspect.

Robillard said police don't currently have a description of the man in the SUV, but that their investigation is ongoing.