Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say

Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.

A West Shore RCMP officer was patrolling on Millstream Avenue when a witness reported that a vehicle had flipped onto its roof near the Bear Mountain Parkway and Echo Valley Drive.

The officer responded to the scene and found a white 2018 Toyota Corolla resting on its roof, the West Shore RCMP said in a release Monday.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man who was behind the wheel managed to crawl out of the wreck with minor injuries.

The driver provided a breath sample at the roadside and was found to be over the legal limit for alcohol, the detachment said.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

"This driver is lucky to have walked away from such a serious collision with only minor injuries," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said. "With the holiday season upon us, we would like to remind motorists to please plan for a safe ride home."

The West Shore RCMP detachment says it will ramp up its campaign of sobriety checks on roads in the area over the coming weeks and into the holiday season.