Mounties are investigating an apparent dognapping that was caught on surveillance camera over the weekend in Kelowna.

The golden retriever, Atlas, was in Ian Galt's fenced-off yard when a woman approached the property on Saturday night.

Video obtained by Castanet shows her opening the gate, letting Atlas out and then running away with the dog.

"I came out and the gate was open three feet," Galt told Castanet. "There was a young lady running down the street with Atlas right behind her."

The family has put up a $5,000 reward in the hopes of seeing Atlas returned to them.

Meanwhile, Kelowna RCMP confirmed officers are following up on a number of leads as they work to identify the person in the video and retrieve the dog.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey told Castanet there are "some indications" the dognapping was targeted, but that investigators are treating the incident as random for the time being.

With files from Castanet