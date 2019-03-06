

CTV Vancouver





An 18-year-old Vancouver man is facing multiple charges after an alleged crime spree that spanned three Metro Vancouver cities, police say.

The RCMP alleges Jeevan Johal Saepan robbed a driver of his vehicle in Surrey on Dec. 11, before being involved in a hit-and-run with a police car in Burnaby and then shooting at another vehicle while driving in Coquitlam.

"We live in good communities and we want the public to know that their local RCMP detachments will always work together to keep our streets safe," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP. "No one was hurt in this incident, but we appreciate that it could have been worse."

Saepan, whom police say is well-known to them, is facing a total of six charges, including robbery using a restricted firearm, unlawfully discharging a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is also charged with occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present and failure to stop at a collision.

None of the charges against Saepan have been proven in court.

He has been released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.