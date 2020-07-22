VANCOUVER -- Transit police say a stabbing at Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station in East Vancouver has led to a charge against a 32-year-old man.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say a man walked out of the station was followed by another man. The suspect made an "unintelligible comment," which "led to an intense argument between the two men."

"As the victim walked away, he noticed the suspect was following him," Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a news release Tuesday.

"When the victim turned around, the suspect allegedly produced a box-cutter knife, waved it around in a violent slashing motion and struck the victim multiple times on the gloves he was wearing."

Police say the suspect was also injured with a non-life-threatening cut to his chest.

Officers on scene saw the incident and ordered the suspect to drop his knife, which he did.

Since then, 32-year-old Sukbhinder Singh Sogy was charged with assault with a weapon. He was released from custody with some conditions, including not contacting the victim or possessing any knives or weapons.

Sogy will next appear in court on Augh. 18.