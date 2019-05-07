A man has been banned from being on Vancouver Island, unless he's there to attend court, after being arrested in Nanaimo last week.

Local RCMP say the 38-year-old was "swiftly and unceremoniously removed" from the island after being caught with a stolen bait bike.

He was arrested on May 2 for possession of the bike, officers said in a statement released the following Monday. Upon his arrest, Mounties realized the man of no fixed address was the subject of 11 arrest warrants throughout Alberta.

The RCMP did not give details on what the warrants were for other than to say he was "before the courts in that province, for several violent offences." The suspect has not been publicly identified.

After being taken into custody, the man was charged with possession of stolen property and released on bail. One of his conditions is that he cannot be on Vancouver Island except for court purposes.

He's scheduled to reappear in court on June 4.

Following his release, officers drove the man to the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo, and bought him a walk-on ticket with their own money, the RCMP said. They made sure he was onboard the next ferry, then "collectively waved (goodbye) to him," the release says.

"This should be a good reminder to anyone intent on travelling to our fair city and engaging in criminal activity: You're not welcome here," Const. Gary O'Brien said.

"You should make other travel arrangements and remove Nanaimo as a destination point."