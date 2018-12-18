

Darren Amner, CTV Vancouver





Two Vancouver police officers are being credited with catching an alleged bank robber in the act this past weekend.

After a weeklong rash of robberies, the plainclothes officers decided to monitor the few banks in the downtown core that are open Sundays.

Fortunately, they were at the right bank at the right time when a man matching the suspect description from previous robberies walked into the branch to rob it, according to Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Robillard told CTV News police "observed the offence" then followed and arrested a 50-year-old suspect who was carrying stolen money.

Vancouver resident Darwin McGrath has since been charged with one count of robbery.

“We are very proud of our two patrol officers who went beyond the call and brought an end to a series of dangerous robberies that were continuing at an alarming rate,” Robillard said in a news release.

“Although no physical injuries were reported in any of the robberies, these types of crimes can be emotionally distressing and traumatic for anyone involved.”

Investigators anticipate additional charges against McGrath, as they believe he may be responsible for 11 bank robberies in total – 10 committed in Vancouver and one in Surrey. The investigation is ongoing.