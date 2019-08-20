Reports of a bank robbery in New Westminster led police to a suspect charged in more than a dozen other cases in another Metro Vancouver city.

Officers were first called to a bank in the 1000 block of Columbia Street earlier this month for reports of a robbery.

In a statement issued 17 days after that robbery, the New Westminster police provided some details on what happened next.

Investigators located evidence near the bank, and searched the area for a male suspect believed to have left the area on foot.

Police did not provide information on what evidence was uncovered.

A police dog was brought in, but the suspect successfully evaded police at the time. So investigators looked at surveillance camera video, interviewed witnesses and forensically analyzed the scene.

Through their efforts, a Vancouver man was identified as the suspect in their case.

That man, 46-year-old Gordon Tremblay, was already in police custody, they said. He'd been tied to robberies in Vancouver, the NWPD said.

New West police requested a warrant, and Tremblay was charged with the robbery at the bank.

He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

Vancouver police confirmed the connection, and told CTV News in an email that Tremblay was charged with 14 different counts of robbery.

The offences are alleged to have occurred over just two days, Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.

The allegations have not been proven in court.