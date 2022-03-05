Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say

An envelope of cash recovered from alleged bail scammers is shown. (White Rock RCMP) An envelope of cash recovered from alleged bail scammers is shown. (White Rock RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider

As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener