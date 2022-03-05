Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say

Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.

The money was recovered in early February, but White Rock RCMP did not announce the finding until Thursday.

In a news release, the detachment said an officer was fuelling their police vehicle near the end of their shift on Feb. 7 when they noticed "a suspicious meeting between the occupants of two vehicles."

"When one of the individuals noticed the police officer, the physical signs of nervousness became very apparent," RCMP said in the release.

"The officer approached the group and observed evidence consistent with illegally obtained money in an amount of over $19,000."

Police did not elaborate on what evidence the officer saw that led to this conclusion, nor how the officer determined that the people present were "money couriers" who were "passing off their nefariously obtained cash to their boss."

Three people were arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that victims in the South Surrey area had been identified and would soon be getting their money back.

Police agencies across the Lower Mainland have reported a surge in grandchild scams since the start of the year, with victims in Vancouver, Surrey, Delta and West Vancouver losing tens of thousands of dollars.

While the specifics of the scam vary from target to target, the basic premise remains the same. Callers target victims - often seniors - claiming to be a grandchild or other relative, or a lawyer or police officer calling on behalf of such a relative.

The caller demands money to pay for bail or "some other embarrassing financial crisis," in the words of White Rock RCMP. The scammer then arranges to meet the victim in person, often at their home, to collect the funds in cash.

"These scammers are very convincing," said Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls, of White Rock RCMP, in the release.

"If anyone asks you for money outside of your normal financial routine, be skeptical. Before you give any information, call your local police to conduct an assessment. Any request by a caller to not call police or tell anyone is a scam."