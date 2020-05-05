VANCOUVER -- More than three weeks after police say a young woman was assaulted downtown Vancouver, officers are now hoping the public will help identify a suspect seen in surveillance footage.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, an Asian woman was approached at a bus stop near Granville and West Pender streets on April 12. The suspect allegedly punched her in the face then fled on a bus.

Surveillance footage released by police appears to show the incident taking place, with a man walking up to an individual, then seeming to strike them before quickly walking away. In the video, the victim falls to the ground.

Police say the assault appears to have been unprovoked because there was no communication between the two.

"We are investigating this as a stranger assault and the motive is unknown," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his mid-20s and has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing dark T-shirt with a distinctive deer emblem on the front, a grey long-sleeved shirt underneath and a beanie-style hat with grey and yellow stripes.

While the motive in this incident is unknown, VPD data suggests there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate-related incidents since the COVID-19 crisis began. Last year, a dozen incidents were reported in the city, but there were 20 incidents reported in the first four months of 2020.

With that increase, police have been criticized for waiting weeks to alert the public to these incidents. Barbara Lee, the president of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival, said other recent attacks have frightened the community and heightened the misguided notion that Asian people are to blame for the global pandemic.

"There's a lot of hate and fear and lashing out," she told CTV News Vancouver last week. "The public needs to know for their own safety, for their family's safety, for their community's safety."

But police said asking for the public's help to identify suspects can be complicated because individual privacy must be considered, as well as whether publicity will cause a suspect to flee before arrests are made.

"Giving this public plea is just one tool," Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News. "Our officers, our detectives, and our community policing officers are involved in the community day to day."

Anyone with information about the April 12 incident is asked to contact VPD's major crime section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Jon Woodward