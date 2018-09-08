

A man accused of deliberating setting a fire in East Vancouver has been arrested.

On Aug. 21 around 3 p.m., a fire was set near Nanaimo and Copley streets, destroying a hedge, two garages with cars inside, and a utility pole.

Authorities said the blaze caused more than $100,000 in damage.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video and photos of the arson suspect and a day later, police arrested the man they believe to be the one in the video.

Jason Acoose, 46, was taken into custody near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue.

Acoose is facing two charges of arson to property. Police credit the public’s tips for helping them make the arrest.