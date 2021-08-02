VANCOUVER -- In an effort to vaccinate more B.C. residents, this week health officials are planning a “Walk-in Wednesday,” and encouraging those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to drop in at their local vaccine clinic.

The effort is part of the Vax for BC program, and will see a total of 20,000 doses reserved exclusively for walk-in patients at all vaccine clinics on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“You don't need to register online or phone before you arrive,” reads the promotional material.

On Wednesday, anyone who is 12 and older can drop in for a first vaccine dose at their local vaccine clinic, and anyone who received their first dose before June 16 can drop in for their second dose. You will need to bring photo ID, and be prepared to receive either of the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna. If you’re getting your second dose you’re encouraged to bring your proof-of-immunization record, but it’s not strictly required.

Some clinics will also have live music, and the Squamish and Whistler clinics will include an appearance of the Whitecaps’ team mascot, Spike.

For many, the process of getting a vaccine has required that they book their appointment through the province’s online vaccine portal. In many instances, this has required careful personal planning and scheduling. However, in recent weeks, there’s been a push to make vaccines more accessible by hosting walk-in clinics in communities across B.C.

For those who can’t make it to Walk-in Wednesday, it’s still worth checking for other walk-in vaccine times. There’s a list that includes the time and place of future walk-in clinic times across the province, available on the Vax for BC website.