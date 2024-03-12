All-star goalie Thatcher Demko absent from Vancouver Canucks practice

VANCOUVER
    All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
    All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.

    Demko went directly down the tunnel during a T.V. timeout in the second period of Vancouver's 5-0 drubbing of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

    Backup Casey DeSmith finished out the matchup for the Canucks (42-17-7) and head coach Rick Tocchet declined to speculate about the reason for Thatcher's departure after the game.

    Demko, 28, boasts a .917 save percentage, five shutouts and a 2.47 goals-against average this season, a performance that's helped vault Vancouver to the top of the Western Conference standings.

    He earned his league-leading 34th win of the season Saturday and was named one of the NHL's three stars of the week Monday.

    The Canucks will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

