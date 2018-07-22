

CTV Vancouver





A dramatic all-night police standoff in New Westminster ended with officers using explosives to breach a third-storey window in order to reach a man who had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Witnesses told CTV News the incident began to unfold at around 1 a.m. at a residence in the area of 12th Avenue and 6th Street.

Neighbours called police after hearing loud hammering noises. The source of those sounds is unclear, but the situation eventually escalated to the point where a tactical team was called in.

Video from the scene showed several officers standing on a roof with their guns drawn. According to neighbours, police used three devices to set off multiple explosions, breaking a window into the man's apartment.

"My neighbour came over and knocked on my door saying there was some crazy stuff going on outside," one resident said. "Some guys on this roof here put some explosives on the windows—windows went 'boom'… They brought him out, took him out of his little jumpsuit and hosed him down."

Witnesses said the man was brought out of the front entrance of the building. They described him as wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

Investigators spent several hours on scene going through the apartment.

It's unclear what the man was doing inside the apartment or what triggered the standoff. New Westminster police have not responded to CTV's request for additional information about the incident.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith