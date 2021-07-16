VANCOUVER -- A grieving Metro Vancouver mother is asking for the public's help to find her late son's dog, missing now for nearly two weeks.

Chief, a husky-shepherd cross, was let out into his Burnaby backyard on July 4 at around 7 a.m.

Dolores Dignan said she heard two barks from her yard in the area of Douglas Road and Norfolk Street.

She came downstairs to see what was going on, and realized that Chief was gone.

Dignan told CTV News it's not like Chief to disappear.

"He just never left my side. If I went out in the car, he'd go with me. He's a part of my son (Darryl McLean), and my son died in March," she said Thursday.

"He's really all I have left of my son."

Dignan believes someone has taken the dog, and is asking anyone who sees him or has more information to contact the BC SPCA.

Chief is seven years old and weighs about 95 pounds.