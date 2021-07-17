VANCOUVER -- After pre-emptively evacuating a few hospital patients and long-term care residents from 100 Mile House earlier in the week, Interior Health now says it is evacuating all care home residents in the wildfire-threatened region.

As of Friday, 90 long-term care residents and 29 assisted-living residents had been moved, along with support staff, to neighbouring communities, according to a news release from Interior Health.

"All privately operated and Interior Health (operated) assisted-living and long-term care homes are now being evacuated from this community with support from IH," the health authority said in its release.

Earlier in the week, Interior Health announced it was relocating nine acute care patients from 100 Mile District General Hospital, as well as several long-term care residents in the community.

The District of 100 Mile House has been under an evacuation alert - meaning residents must be prepared to leave their homes on short notice - since July 14. Several other nearby areas are also on evacuation alerts or orders.

Despite the patient evacuations, Interior Health says the hospital itself is not being evacuated, and anyone requiring emergency care should continue to seek it there.

"Due to the evacuation alerts in place throughout the region, the COVID-19 immunization clinic in 100 Mile House remains cancelled and anyone with appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule," the health authority said.