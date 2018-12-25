

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver's Downtown Eastside can be a difficult place to be, especially while most British Columbians are celebrating the Holidays with their loved ones.

But residents of the neighbourhood gripped by homelessness and the opioid crisis got to enjoy a warm meal together Tuesday thanks to the efforts of the Salvation Army and a group of kind-hearted volunteers.

"Today is all about community," said spokesperson Jim Coggles. "For all those who are coming to our doors today… this is their Christmas dinner. This is their Christmas cheer."

Volunteer Joe Newell, who has now been sober for six years, said he knows just how important that sense of community can be for those who are struggling.

"I just wanted to give back," he told CTV News. "It's Christmas Day."

Newell said he plans to serve up some food, with a helping of encouragement for those who need it.

"Maybe talk to a couple of guys and maybe you can help someone," he said.

"I used to be on the streets myself," said Joseph Sequeira, another volunteer. "It was hard, but Salvation Army was always there for us."

According to Coggles, volunteers served up 1,800 meals—that’s a whopping 750 pounds of turkey—all in the name of providing an opportunity for some of the city's most vulnerable people to get off the cold streets and enjoy a warm plate of food.

There was also stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and cranberry sauce to round out the meal, and most importantly, "a lot of pie… and a whole lot of love," Coggles said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst