All 4 suspected murders in Prince George this year linked to 'drug subculture,' RCMP say
Mounties in Prince George say all of the homicides in the city this year have been related to the "drug subculture" in the city.
In a statement Tuesday, the detachment said an investigation into the most recent case began on Sunday when officers responded to a report of a person in "medical distress" at a home on the 2200 block of Quince Street.
"A man was located deceased at the location," according to the Prince George RCMP, who added the Major Crime Unit has taken over the case and that early indications suggest the man was the victim of a homicide.
A man's suspicious death at a home in the 1500 block of Queensway on March 7 is also being treated as a homicide, the statement added.
Another two suspected homicides occurred in February. The victims in those cases were both female.
"All four are related to the drug subculture in Prince George," spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in Tuesday's media release.
"Though the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard."
Authorities did not elaborate on what exactly they meant by the phrase "drug subculture" but did say they have called in the province's anti-gang unit, which travelled to the city in March to "conduct targeted enforcement on those engaged with the violent drug subculture."
Anyone who has information or witnesses suspicious activity is urged to call 250-561-3300. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested in political finance probe: reports
The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.
60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard
Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?
Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Cruise ship season set to get underway in Victoria
Optimism is blooming this spring in B.C.'s capital, where the first cruise ship will dock on April 11.
-
'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Police seek vehicle, driver in connection with possible assault in southeast Calgary
A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in an alleyway in the 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S.E. shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell just around the corner
One more day of mild (but cooler-than-average) temperatures for the Edmonton region.
Toronto
-
-
Victim found unconscious, reportedly dumped from trunk in Toronto last month identified
Toronto police have identified the victim of an assault in which a man was allegedly beaten and dumped unconscious from a trunk of a car last month.
-
'A huge demand': TTC self-defence classes sell out
A new seminar in Toronto is promising to teach TTC riders a set of self-defence skills to bring with them on their next journey and keep them safe.
Montreal
-
-
Freezing rain in Montreal: 10 to 20 mm expected Wednesday
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Montreal, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected Wednesday.
-
Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.
Winnipeg
-
What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm
With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
-
Spring storm forces school, bus cancellations around Manitoba
A number of schools and buses are cancelled on Wednesday amid a spring storm in southern Manitoba.
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
Regina
-
Sask. students call for nasal naloxone funding at legislature
Groups advocating for funding of nasal naloxone made their case to the provincial government inside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Tuesday.
-
Regina police launch death investigation following discovery of man's body
Regina police have launched a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service on the 1600 block of Rae Street.
-
Pats fall in overtime to Blades in game 3, Warriors take commanding series lead against Lethbridge
Egor Sidorov scored 5:19 into the first overtime period for the Saskatoon Blades to give them a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats inside a sold-out Brandt Centre Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
-
Stem cell donor search underway for N.S. mother battling cancer a second time
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia mother of three is battling cancer for the second time in less than five years. This time, she needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.
London
-
Province looking to beef up protection for tenants
Proposed legislation in Ontario would see the government invest $6.5-million to increase the number of adjudicators and staff at the Landlord and Tenant Board to speed up decision timeframes
-
Ontario police departments part of FBI-led investigation into cybercrime
A four-year long FBI-led cybercrime investigation has involved the OPP Cybercrime Investigation Team along with several other police services including London, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, York and Woodstock.
-
Fire investigation underway, two people injured
At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.
Northern Ontario
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
-
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
Kitchener
-
Suspect arrested after pharmacy robbed in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday a pharmacy was robbed in Kitchener.
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.