All 4 suspected murders in Prince George this year linked to 'drug subculture,' RCMP say

Mounties in Prince George say all of the homicides in the city this year have been related to the "drug subculture" in the city.

In a statement Tuesday, the detachment said an investigation into the most recent case began on Sunday when officers responded to a report of a person in "medical distress" at a home on the 2200 block of Quince Street.

"A man was located deceased at the location," according to the Prince George RCMP, who added the Major Crime Unit has taken over the case and that early indications suggest the man was the victim of a homicide.

A man's suspicious death at a home in the 1500 block of Queensway on March 7 is also being treated as a homicide, the statement added.

Another two suspected homicides occurred in February. The victims in those cases were both female.

"All four are related to the drug subculture in Prince George," spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in Tuesday's media release.

"Though the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard."

Authorities did not elaborate on what exactly they meant by the phrase "drug subculture" but did say they have called in the province's anti-gang unit, which travelled to the city in March to "conduct targeted enforcement on those engaged with the violent drug subculture."

Anyone who has information or witnesses suspicious activity is urged to call 250-561-3300. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.