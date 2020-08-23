VANCOUVER -- The coronavirus outbreak on the remote island archipelago of Haida Gwaii may soon be over, according to northern B.C. health officials and the Haida Nation.

The announcement comes after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on July 24 and saw 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

“We are lucky and grateful to not have any fatalities or any serious health issues that we are a aware of as a result of these COVID-19 infections,” said Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, president of the Haida Nation in an Aug. 21 video statement.

He praised community members for their quick response to “ensure the safety and health of all.”

The day before Gaagwiis’ address to the nation, Northern Health released a statement saying that all of cases on the island are now considered recovered, and “there are no active cases.”

Staff have “followed up with numerous close contacts of lab-confirmed cases, and ... all of those contacts have completed their self-isolation periods,” it reads.

Gaagwiis, whose nation remains in a state of emergency, said the outbreak could soon be declared over.

"If things continue to progress as well as they have throughout the outbreak, (it) will be declared over by August 28th,” he said.

“However, the Haida Gwaii state of emergency will remain in place, including restrictions on travel and requirements for self-isolation for those who are returning home to Haida Gwaii," he added.

But, in its statement, Northern Health did not provide a date of when the outbreak might be decalred over, and said it will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks.

According to its statement, the outbreak on Haida Gwaii will only be declared over when public health officials “are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.”

The province restricted non-resident travel to the islands at the end of July.