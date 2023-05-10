Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Alfa Romeo) Current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Alfa Romeo)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener