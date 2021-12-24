Alex Fraser Bridge closed for safety reasons amid winter storm

The B.C. government closed the Alex Fraser Bridge Friday morning as the Lower Mainland dealt with plunging temperatures and snow.

The closure was necessary for safety reasons, specifically to protect travellers from snow buildup on the bridge's cables, the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a news release.

"With the high winds, rope technicians are unable to deploy the drop system that would normally clear the cables, causing the likelihood that snow or ice may shed from the cables onto the lanes," the ministry said.

Conditions on the bridge are being "closely monitored," according to the ministry, which was unable to say how long the closure would last.

Drivers travelling between Surrey, Delta, Richmond and New Westminster are advised to use alternate routes.

Snowfall and Arctic outflow warnings are in effect for much of the Lower Mainland, with near-record-low temperatures expected to arrive next week.

When snow and ice builds up on the superstructure of bridges like the Alex Fraser, it can become a dangerous hazard for drivers. At least 67 people had their vehicles damaged by so-called "ice bombs" during a storm in January 2020, according to ICBC.

Most of those claims were related to the Port Mann Bridge, but 24 came from the Alex Fraser, which ended up closing during that storm, as well.