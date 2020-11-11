VANCOUVER -- Police in Burnaby say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in an early morning collision that killed a 20-year-old woman Wednesday.

Mounties say they were called to Byrne Road near Marine Way shortly after 3 a.m. It appeared the driver hit a pole, significantly damaging the vehicle, police say.

Police say a 20-year-old passenger died at the scene, while the driver, also 20, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of the women are from Burnaby.

Byrne Road was closed throughout the morning on Wednesday between Marine Way and Marine Drive. Mounties say the road is expected to be closed until late afternoon while they investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video of it is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.