Investigators say alcohol might have been "a contributing factor" in a crash that left a woman dead in Delta, B.C. over the weekend.

In a statement, Mounties with Deas Island Traffic Services said a vehicle was stopped on the side of Highway 17A north of Ladner Truck Road at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Two occupants got out of the car to look for something in the trunk when a northbound Jeep hit them.

The victim, who police say was under the age of 30, has since been identified on social media as Olivia Malcolm. She was part of Metro Vancouver's lacrosse community.

Two of the region's teams posted messages of condolence to Facebook following the crash.

"Today we say goodbye to a friend, family and fellow lacrosse play. The lacrosse community morns today at the (loss) of Olivia Malcom," the Women's Salmonbellies wrote. "New West senior women's bellies send their condolences to the friends and family. Service is next Sunday more info to come."

The Delta Islanders Jr. Lacrosse Club also posted on Facebook, saying "our hearts, thoughts and prayers are will the Malcom family and the entire Salmonbellies organization."

The other victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene Saturday.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident.

Those with any information that could help investigators are asked to contact them at 778-290-2400 and quote file number 2018-1802.