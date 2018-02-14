

CTV Vancouver





Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is holding her first meeting with a new task force she says will defend the province from British Columbia's "unprovoked and unconstitutional attack" on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

"The Task Force will consider options for economic and trade responses to B.C.’s proposed restrictions and other attempts to frustrate progress on this important project," the Alberta government said on its website.

According to the page, one of the group's eight main objectives will be to "prepare responses to market access decisions and policy changes in other provinces over which Alberta has limited influence."

Notley unveiled the 19-member panel Friday amid an ongoing feud over the future of the $7.4 billion energy project, which would allow the province to triple its oil shipments to the West Coast.

In late January, B.C.'s environment minister said the NDP plans to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen to the coast until it can determine adequate spill response plans are in place, despite existing federal approval for the Kinder Morgan project.

Notley responded on Feb. 6, announcing her province would halt the import of B.C. wines. The boycott could cost B.C. wineries as much as $72 million a year.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said the province would not retaliate against the sanction. He has also denied the possibility of a boycott on Alberta beef.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and The Canadian Press