Aircraft arrive in Kamloops as preparation ramps up for B.C.'s wildfire season

Preparations for B.C.'s wildfire season are ramping up with the arrival of six "skimmer" planes in Kamloops.

These planes, according to the wildfire service, can "scoop up to 3,025 litres of water in just 15 seconds." They are used primarily to douse hot spots and work in teams of four.

While the weather in much of the province is cooler and wetter than usual, there have already been 106 wildfires recorded this year. But none have been "of note," meaning they have neither been highly visible nor a threat to public safety.

The 2021 wildfire season was one of the worst on record in B.C., with 8,700 square kilometres burned, thousands of people evacuated from their homes, and the entire Village of Lytton destroyed. The province and the feds have since announced hundreds of millions of dollars in funding—both to rebuild from last year and to prepare for this one.

The province published its first "seasonal outlook" of 2022 earlier this month, saying the drought conditions recorded at the end of last season were a cause for concern.

"Areas with prolonged drought at the end of a fire season have increased potential for fire activity the following spring," the outlook reads.

"Fortunately, there was sufficient overwinter precipitation to recover drought conditions throughout most of the province."

Below-average temperatures coupled with above-average levels of precipitation were recorded in the northern, coastal and western parts of the province. However, the Interior saw less snow and rainfall than usual and is being "carefully" monitored, according to the outlook.

While the number of fires recorded in April were in line with historical averages, the outlook says the area burned was only about a third of the 25-year average.

"Below-average area burned is expected when weather conditions are cool and wet," the outlook reads.

"While the provincial outlook is favorable for May, wildfire activity could increase in locations that continue to receive below-normal precipitation and at mid elevations as snow melts."

Beginning in June, the province's Alert Ready system will be used to warn British Columbians about imminent threats of both fires and floods.