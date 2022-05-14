Aircraft arrive in Kamloops as preparation ramps up for B.C.'s wildfire season
Preparations for B.C.'s wildfire season are ramping up with the arrival of six "skimmer" planes in Kamloops.
These planes, according to the wildfire service, can "scoop up to 3,025 litres of water in just 15 seconds." They are used primarily to douse hot spots and work in teams of four.
While the weather in much of the province is cooler and wetter than usual, there have already been 106 wildfires recorded this year. But none have been "of note," meaning they have neither been highly visible nor a threat to public safety.
The 2021 wildfire season was one of the worst on record in B.C., with 8,700 square kilometres burned, thousands of people evacuated from their homes, and the entire Village of Lytton destroyed. The province and the feds have since announced hundreds of millions of dollars in funding—both to rebuild from last year and to prepare for this one.
The province published its first "seasonal outlook" of 2022 earlier this month, saying the drought conditions recorded at the end of last season were a cause for concern.
"Areas with prolonged drought at the end of a fire season have increased potential for fire activity the following spring," the outlook reads.
"Fortunately, there was sufficient overwinter precipitation to recover drought conditions throughout most of the province."
Below-average temperatures coupled with above-average levels of precipitation were recorded in the northern, coastal and western parts of the province. However, the Interior saw less snow and rainfall than usual and is being "carefully" monitored, according to the outlook.
While the number of fires recorded in April were in line with historical averages, the outlook says the area burned was only about a third of the 25-year average.
"Below-average area burned is expected when weather conditions are cool and wet," the outlook reads.
"While the provincial outlook is favorable for May, wildfire activity could increase in locations that continue to receive below-normal precipitation and at mid elevations as snow melts."
Beginning in June, the province's Alert Ready system will be used to warn British Columbians about imminent threats of both fires and floods.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday. The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiance, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
Unseasonable spring: Greater Victoria sets low temperature records 2 days in a row
Greater Victoria set a low temperature record Friday for the second day in a row.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
-
Ukrainian refugees begin settling in to former resort in Sooke, B.C.
The first of what's estimated to be around 100 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at their new home at a former resort in Sooke, B.C.
Calgary
-
Tweet it out! Calgary names official bird
After heated debate, the people of Calgary have spoken and officially named the black-capped chickadee as the city’s official bird.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
Edmonton
-
'We wanted to change the narrative': Edmonton officially recognizes Pride Corner on Whyte Avenue
After a year of community members countering hateful messaging through demonstrations of inclusivity and dance parties, the City of Edmonton officially recognized Pride Corner on Whyte.
-
Edmonton entrepreneur refusing to give up on dream after streak of bad luck
An Edmonton woman’s new ice cream business has been plagued by bad luck over the past few months, but the owner refuses to let the dream die.
-
Leon Draisaitl's status for Game 7 of Oilers-Kings series unclear
Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft isn't saying whether Leon Draisaitl will be in the lineup when the Oilers host the L.A. Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night.
Toronto
-
An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen
Torontonians have chosen the tree meant to represent their city.
-
NDP increase ODSP campaign pledge, promise to double current rate in second year
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll double their planned increases to the province's disability support program.
Montreal
-
Bill 96: Thousands protest French-language law in Montreal
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Winnipeg
-
'We're nearing the end': Morris water levels starting to drop, but recovery from flood will take months
Flood waters are starting to drop in the Rural Municipality of Morris, and though it brings relief, the community says it will take months to recover from the flood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
-
Roads washed out near Duck Mountain Provincial Park
Two roads near Duck Mountain Provincial Park have been left impassable after flood waters completely washed them out.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Saskatoon business owners along Circle Drive concerned as construction season nears
The City of Saskatoon will start construction on Circle Drive North this month and nearby business owners are preparing for traffic headaches.
Regina
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
-
'Choose to see': YWCA Regina launches sixth annual sexual assault awareness campaign
YWCA Regina has launched its sixth annual Sexual Assault Awareness Coaster Campaign.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick has highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country: Public Health Agency of Canada
Figures released by the Public Health Agency of Canada this week shows New Brunswick with the highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country.
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 70 per cent contained; crews remain on scene
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 70 per cent contained and is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.
-
'Today is for kids like Leo': Special moments for young Cape Bretoner at Cops Against Cancer fundraiser
It was a special day nearly a year in the making for five-year-old Leo Knott and his family Saturday at the annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey fundraiser.
London
-
City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre
The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Internet famous disabled dog 'Winnie' celebrates first birthday
A special dog who has become famous online celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a party fit for a hero at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
-
Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.
-
Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters
North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.