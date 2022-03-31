Airbnb collected $54M in taxes in Canada last year, and most of that was in B.C.
The majority of taxes brought in by a major short-term-rental company in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings.
According to Airbnb, the company collected and remitted about $54 million in taxes in 2021. Of that total, approximately $40 million came from the West Coast.
Another $8 million was collected in Quebec, the company said in a news release. It did not provide a break-down of taxes collected in other provinces that make up the remaining $6 million.
"Tourism taxes are key revenue-generating mechanisms for jurisdictions across the country," Airbnb said.
"In recent years, these taxes have become even more important as cities and towns have looked to not only recover from the financial impact of the pandemic, but also embrace the opportunity of a fundamental shift in travel that has brought guests to thousands more communities around the world."
As for why so much of the money came from B.C., a key factor is likely the requirement of business licences or permits for owners in cities across the province, as well as an agreement between the province and the company itself.
In 2018, B.C. established an agreement with Airbnb to collect up to 11 per cent in taxes on short-term rentals. This amount includes an eight per cent sales tax, and a municipal and regional district tax that varies, but is up to three per cent.
According to the provincial housing plan from that time, the goal of the tax system, which was the first of its kind in B.C., was to "ensure tax fairness" by levelling the playing field between internet- and app-based companies like Airbnb and more traditional providers of short-term accommodations, like hotels and motels.
Additionally, rules were put in place in some cities including Vancouver to ensure that housing was primarily reserved for residents of the city.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chornobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chornobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
Volunteer levels returning to normal in Victoria, but with changes in behaviours
A new survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria shows that people who are willing to donate their time are coming back.
-
'It's vile': Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as possible hate crime
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
Calgary
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
-
Alberta recreational property prices expected to spike as supply dwindles: Royal LePage
The aggregate price for a single-family home in recreational regions of Alberta is forecasted to jump significantly this year, eclipsing the $1.1 million mark, according to a new report.
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
Edmonton
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
-
Man wanted in 2019 Alta. murder arrested by FBI in U.S., extradited to Canada
A man charged with the first-degree murder of a Grande Prairie, Alta., man in 2019 is finally back in Canada awaiting court proceedings.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
Five people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for Ford government in June: poll
Nearly four of 10 Ontarians say that they would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party in June’s election, suggesting that another majority government could be in reach.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 health measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested following alleged sexual assault of teenage boy: Winnipeg police
A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy earlier this month.
-
Eight COVID-19 deaths, 111 hospitalizations in Manitoba last week: report
The province says eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus last week.
-
'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor
One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Regina
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
-
Regina city council approves energy and sustainability plan
Regina city council has unanimously approved its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
London
-
MLHU reporting COVID-19 related death for third day in a row, hospitalizations see slight increase
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the region for the third day in a row this week.
-
Sarnia intersection shut down to traffic following crash involving pedestrian
A collision involving a pedestrian shut down the intersection of Capel Street and Maxwell Street in Sarnia late Thursday morning.
-
Strike averted at Cargill in London, Ont.
A strike by unionized members at Cargill in London, Ont. will not be happening.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB responds to provincial review of police call at local school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
-
Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District
Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.