Metro Vancouver officials held a briefing Tuesday morning to describe how they will be monitoring air quality throughout the fire season.

According to data provided by Metro Vancouver during the news conference, it showed drought indicators are currently above seasonal averages.

Officials are warning we may experience increase ozone due to high temperatures and smoke.

Over the last two years we’ve seen record setting fire seasons, and according to Metro Vancouver, air quality advisories increased dramatically.

