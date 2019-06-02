Wildfire smoke from Alberta has triggered a 'Smoky Skies Bulletin' for parts of British Columbia over the weekend, according to the province and Environment Canada.

Elk Valley, East Kootenay (north) and East Kootenay (south) are included in the bulletin, which was issued Saturday.

The province warns smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and vary considerably hour-by-hour.

It notes that people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

The advisory recommends people stop or reduce physical activity if their breathing becomes difficult or they feel unwell, drink plenty of fluids and follow other "common sense" measures.

The BC Ministry of Environment said the smoke is primarily coming from northwestern Alberta, where the 280,000-hectare Chuckegg Creek fire continues to burn.