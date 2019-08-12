

CTV News Vancouver





Several communities in the southeast corner of B.C. were warned of possible smoky skies early on Monday, but Environment Canada removed the advisory for all but one region by the afternoon.

A special air quality statement is in place for the South Okanagan as smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver.

Wildfires in Washington state were bringing smoke into other parts of B.C. earlier in the day.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," Environment Canada says in its statement.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health."

Anyone with pre-existing health concerns, pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly are more likely to experience health effects from the smoke, Environment Canada says.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure," the air quality statement says. "Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver is still considered to be out of control and is burning at 2,632 hectares, BC Wildfire Service says. Even so, evacuation alerts have been lifted in the area.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download.