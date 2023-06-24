Air navigation system issues causing delays at YVR

Dozens of flights arriving at Vancouver International Airport are experiencing delays on Saturday.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for YVR said the delays are due to “constraints” in the air navigation system.

Some departing flights are also delayed.

“We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible,” YVR said in the statement.

The airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

In another statement, NAV Canada said a ground delay program (GDP) has been put in place at YVR to “address system capacity constraints due to unplanned absences.”

GDPs are used to regulate the flow of air traffic when arrival and departure demands exceed capacity, a spokesperson for the air navigation system provider explained.

NAV Canada said its air traffic services training programs are being run at full capacity, with 400 employees in training and 600 more starting in the next two years, in an effort to address staffing shortages.

Earlier this month, several flights were also delayed at YVR due to operational issues with NAV Canada.